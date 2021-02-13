3-day awareness program on health, hygiene concludes

Super Speciality Hospital, GMC organized a three day long seminar cum awareness programme on various health and hygiene campaigns of the Government being implemented in the hospitals.

The Seminar was attended by the students of B.sc Nursing 2nd year from Govt. Nursing College Gandhi Nagar Jammu. The Seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Arun Sharma (MS, SSH) on Thursday.

During the seminar, the students were told about Biomedical waste management, Basic Nursing techniques, Hand hygiene, National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP). They were also made aware about the National Organ Transplant Program (NOTP), which is being run by State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) in the Hospital.