Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) Department Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of three doctors.

As per the order, Medical Officer, Dr Masarat Iqbal Wani has be transferred and posted as in charge Block Medical Officer (BMO) Bandipora. Medical Officer, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi has been transferred and posted as in charge BMO, Boniyar and Dr Nighat Bashir has been transferred and posted at Tangmarg.