Three former PDP leaders who recently quit the party joined Congress on Monday.

The occasion was a ‘tractor rally’ organised against the new land laws for J&K and farm laws. Amid slogans against the BJP, the tractor rally passed through GadiGarh to R S Pura town.

The rally is part of the strategy adopted by the Congress ahead of the DDC polls.

During the rally, SardarTrilok Singh Bajwa, VedMahajan and Hussain Ali Baffa, who had resigned from the PDP, joined the Congress.