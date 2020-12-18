3 IAS officers promoted

The General Administration Department Friday issued promotion orders to various scales of Indian Administration Services (IAS) officers serving in Jammu and Kashmir to the Super Time Scale.

As per the order, Salma Hamid (JK: 2004) with effect from January 1, 2020 to 30 April 2020 (date of her retirement) has been promoted to the Super Time Scale of IAS (level-15 of pay matrix) as has been Tasneem Maajid (JK: 2004) with effect from January 1, 2020.

Besides, Yasha Mudgul (JK: 2007) has also been promoted to the Selection Grade (level 13 of pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2020. However, Mudgul will have to pass the departmental examination within a year.