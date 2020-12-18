Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 10:52 PM

3 IAS officers promoted

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 10:52 PM
Representational Pic

The General Administration Department Friday issued promotion orders to various scales of Indian Administration Services (IAS) officers serving in Jammu and Kashmir to the Super Time Scale.

As per the order, Salma Hamid (JK: 2004) with effect from January 1, 2020 to 30 April 2020 (date of her retirement) has been promoted to the Super Time Scale of IAS (level-15 of pay matrix) as has been Tasneem Maajid (JK: 2004) with effect from January 1, 2020.

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Parents demand faculty, hostel, playfield for Baramulla girls

Besides, Yasha Mudgul (JK: 2007) has also been promoted to the Selection Grade (level 13 of pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2020. However, Mudgul will have to pass the departmental examination within a year.

Related News