3 Incharge SPs, 13 Incharge DySPs, 2 Inspectors promoted

The J&K Home Department Saturday promoted three Incharge Superintendent of Police (Telecom) to Superintendent of Police level and 13 In charge DySPs to DySP level on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee.

As per the order, three Incharge SPs (Telecom) were promoted as SP (Telecom) in the pay matrix (67700-208700) level-11 with effect from the date of induction.

Bashir Ahmed Shah, Sushil Kachroo, and Manzoor Ahmed were promoted from In charge SP to SP (Telecom), whereas DySP (Telecom) Hafizullah Sheikh as SP (Telecom).

The Department also accorded sanction to the regularization/promotion of 13 Incharge Deputy Superintendents of Police (Telecom) as DySP (Telecom) in the pay matrix (47600-151600) level-8 with effect from the date of their induction.

Those who have been promoted include Tasaduq Hussain, Bashir Ahmed, Ali Muhammed, Ravinder Kumar, Altaf Ahmed, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Ajaz Rasool, Ajaz Punjabi, Ravinder Kumar, Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammed Salah-ud-Din, and Yogeshwar Raina.

Besides, two Inspectors (Telecom) were also promoted as DySP (Telecom) namely Darshan Lal and Surjeet Kumar.

