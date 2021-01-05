3 injured as tree falls over car at SK bridge

Three people belonging to a family received minor injuries and had a narrow escape after a tree fell over the car plying on Sher e Kashmir bridge of Poonch.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at around 7 AM when a car JK02AJ 6240 on the way to Poonch from Surankote was about to get over the Sher e Kashmir bridge of Poonch when a tree fell over the vehicle.

“The three people of a family which included a husband wife duo and his brother had a narrow escape of life even after the big tree fell over the vehicle and received minor injuries.” said locals.

Police said that the trio are under treatment in Poonch hospital and are out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav said that the trip had a narrow escape from life and received normal injuries.