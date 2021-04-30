3 Medical Suptds transferred

J&K Health and Medical Education Department Friday transferred and posted three Medical Superintendents.

Dr A D S Manhas, Incharge Epidemiologist, presently posted as Programme Manager NHM and also holding the charge of State Surveillance Officer, has been transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College Hospital Jammu vice Dr Dara Singh.

He would continue to hold the charge of State Surveillance Officer.

Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent Government Medical College Hospital Jammu has been transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent SMGS Hospital Jammu vice Dr Manoj Chalotra.

Dr Manoj Chalotra, Medical Superintendent SMGS Hospital Jammu has been transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu against an available vacancy.

As per order No 351- JK(HME) of 2021 issued by the Financial Commissioner Health and Medical education Atal Dulloo, these transfers and postings were made in the interest of administration and patient care with an immediate effect.