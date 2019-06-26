3 of family injured as car rolls down road

A husband-wife duo and their son sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rolled down the road, here in Reasi district on Wednesday.
Reports said that an Alto car, JK02AU 4229, skidded off the road and rolled down at Maghal, Katra. As a result, three people sustained injuries.
The injured, identified as 40-year-old Raj Kumar, his 30-year-old wife Seema Kumari and their 10-year-old son Anmol, residents of Kheri, Bishnah, were shifted them to Community Health Centre, Katra.
Later, they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, for advanced treatment.