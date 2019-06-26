3 of family injured as car rolls down road

Also Read | Woman killed, 4 injured in road accidents

A husband-wife duo and their son sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rolled down the road, here in Reasi district on Wednesday.

Also Read | 4 injured in road accidents

Reports said that an Alto car, JK02AU 4229, skidded off the road and rolled down at Maghal, Katra. As a result, three people sustained injuries.

Also Read | Couple dies, minor goes missing in Poonch

The injured, identified as 40-year-old Raj Kumar, his 30-year-old wife Seema Kumari and their 10-year-old son Anmol, residents of Kheri, Bishnah, were shifted them to Community Health Centre, Katra.

Later, they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, for advanced treatment.