3 officers deputed to Ladakh reinstated; two officials suspended

The General Administration Department Wednesday reinstated three officers who were on deputation to Ladakh.

As per the order, the then CPO Reasi Kamal Kumar Sharma, the then CPO RajouriShama-un-Ahmad, and the then Junior Engineer Hydraulic, Ramban were under orders of deputation to Ladakh. An official said that these officials were deputed to Ladakh but they failed to join duties there following which they were suspended but were reinstated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a separate order of the GAD, two officials – the section officers in the Higher Education department MuhammedOmran and Section Officer Animal and Sheep Husbandry department Vijay Kumar have been placed under suspension pending inquiry into their conduct.