3 officials assigned additional charge in CAPD

50 officers, employees transferred from State Taxes deptt
Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs on Monday assigned additional charge to three officers of the department.

As per the order, Assistant Director, Enforcement, Jammu, Shohab Latief has been directed to look after the work of Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Doda in addition to his own duties.



Dr Nasir Ahmed Bhat who is attached to the Director, FCS&CA, Jammu, will look after the work of Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ramban.

Incharge Assistant Director, Mills, Jammu, Joginder Singh will look after the work of Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Samba in addition to his own duties.

Meanwhile, Finance department ordered transfer and posting of 50 officers and employees from State Taxes Department.

As per the order, the Department ordered transfer and posting of 10 Inspectors, 25 Sub-Inspectors, 10 guards, and five head guards from State Taxes Department. They were placed at the disposal of the Excise Commissioner, J&K for further posting.

