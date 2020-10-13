3000 move employees to undergo RAT testing ahead of Darbar Move

Health Department has scheduled Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of all the darbar move employees, and police officials starting from October 22— ahead of shifting of offices to the winter capital here.

“I am directed to request you to kindly ensure arrangements for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of all the employees of Civil Secretariat, Srinagar as well as other employees of Head of Departments (HoDs), who are shifting to Jammu in connection with the Annual Darbar Move (Winter Season-2020-21),” read a letter to Director, Health Services, Kashmir by Health and Medical Education Department, Under Secretary, Mohammed Iqbal Lone to conduct RAT testing.

It states that “Any employee testing positive in the RAT will resume duties at Jammu only after testing negative.”

“A total of 3000 employees will be tested for covid-19 using RAT kits before darbar move. Among 3000 employees include around 2000 employees from the Civil Secretariat and 1000 move employees from other different departments (not in the Civil Secretariat),” said Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Health Education Department, Atal Dulloo.

The RAT will be conducted in Civil Secretariat Srinagar for all move employees, and Police Headquarters Srinagar for four days i.e. October 22 and October 23 and then from October 27 to October 28, 2020, respectively.

In the office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Srinagar, the move employees will be tested for COVID for three days: October 22, October 23, October 27, October 28 and October 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the RAT tests will be conducted on October 15, October 16, and October 17 at the office of the CMO, Srinagar for the Civil Secretariat and Head of Departments (HoDs) employees who intend to move with advance party to Jammu.