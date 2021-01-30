'30,000 Kashmiri Pandits applied for over 2,000 posts under PM package'

Over 30,000 Kashmiri Pandits have applied for the 2,000 re-allocated government jobs under the prime minister’s employment package and the selection process would be completed by the end of April, officials said on Saturday.

The prime minister’s package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants announced in 2008 has two major components – one pertaining to the provision of 6,000 jobs for youth and another pertaining to the provision of 6,000 accommodation units for the recruited employees.

“As regards to the jobs, out of 6,000 posts, 3,841 candidates have already been selected and appointed in various departments. The remaining 2,000-odd posts have been referred to J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB),” a relief and rehabilitation department spokesperson said.

“The JKSSB has already received more than 30,000 applications for these posts and the selection process shall be completed by the end of April. This will ensure completion of the PM package component related to jobs,” the official said.

He said there are a few posts which have remained unfilled due to matters which are sub-judice.

About the construction of 6,000 accommodation units, the spokesperson said significant progress has been achieved in the last few months.

While 1,000-odd units have already been constructed, another 1,500 were approved for construction in November last year, he said, adding the tenders for these units have either been finalised or will be finalised before the end of March.

“Land identification has been done for another 2,200 units. The Detailed Project Reports for these units are under finalisation and their tenders will be finalised before the end of May,” the spokesperson said. Cumulatively, he said the procedural process has substantially been completed for nearly 5,000 accommodation units.