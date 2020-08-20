3,05,900 candidates submit application for Class IV posts

As many as 3,05,900 candidates completed their online application submission process for Class IV posts through Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) web portal. 1,06,500 applications have been submitted online for Accounts Assistant posts. It has been noted that about 90,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB yesterday.

Till today, 5,75,400 Registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB’s online portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July, 2020 and The board has advertised 8575 Class IV posts for District/Divisional/Union Territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.