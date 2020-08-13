Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:59 PM

3,09,193 stranded JK residents evacuated

UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:59 PM
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 3,09,193 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur  and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received, the J&K administration has received 113 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 95,236 passengers while about 2,13,957 persons from other states and UTs including 906 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2511 stranded passengers  have entered through Lakhanpur from August 12 to August 13 mornings while 1009 passengers have reached today in the 92nd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 92 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 79,540 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

