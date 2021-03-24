30th UT-Level Security Committee Meeting for J&K held

Principal Secretary Home Department Shaleen Kabra Wednesday chaired the 30th Union Territory Level Security Committee (UTLSC) meeting for Jammu and Kashmir.

Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Kamal P Patnaik gave brief overview of the meeting with regard to providing a platform to all the stakeholders to discuss the various security related issues involved in currency management.

Patnaik requested that all agencies should make coordinated efforts and stay vigilant to curb the menace of fake currency. Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra said there should be focus to take urgent measures to move towards digitalization or digital based cash transfer.

IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh highlighted that high cash in circulation needs to be researched and specific action plan is required to be prepared at par with that of other states in the country.