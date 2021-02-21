32nd SMVDU Executive Council meet | Lt Governor Manoj Sinha calls for early adoption of NEP-2020

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Sunday called for initiating necessary steps facilitating early adoption of New Education Policy-2020.

He was presiding over the 32nd meeting of Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU). The Executive Council, led by the Lt Governor took several important decisions for bringing qualitative improvement in overall functioning of the University.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of SMVDU, directed the University administration that the implementation of various provisions of National Education Policy-2020 be taken up in the forthcoming session itself.

While appreciating the ranking obtained by the university in various national and international forums like NIRF 2020, Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2020), the Lt Governor advised the University authorities to further work towards enhancing the industry interaction and consultancy work by the faculty members by undertaking Student-Teacher exchange programs for further capacity enhancement.

He suggested for increasing interaction with other universities and exploring opportunities for tie-ups with foreign universities.

Speaking to the Vice Chancellors of SMVDU, Jammu University, and Kashmir University, present in the meeting, the Lt Governor emphasized that the Universities within J&K should work closely towards creating a mechanism for exchange of students and faculty while also implementing the provisions of National Education Policy 2020 at the earliest.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has adopted high quality benchmarks in research and academics and is well poised for expanding its bouquet of programs to include new contemporary inter-disciplinary programs, observed the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also planted a sapling of mango tree in the University premises on the occasion.

Earlier, the Lt Governor also visited the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. He prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.