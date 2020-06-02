35022 outbound migrant workers send to states, UTs

As part of evacuation of people of other states and UTs stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 Shramik special trains carrying about 3537 migrant workers have left from Katra for Chhattisgarh today.

With this, the total number of outbound migrant workers who have been sent back to their home states and UTs through Shramik special trains from Katra since 19th of May 2020, has reached 35022 till date.

So far, the government has arranged 22 special Shramik trains to facilitate the migrant workers reach their home towns safely.