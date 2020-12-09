3509 kanal state land 'encroached' in 2 Jammu tehsils

As many as 595 persons have allegedly encroached over 3509 kanal of state land in two tehsils of Jammu district, even as 637 people have got 5102 kanal of land under the abrogated Roshni Act in four districts of Jammu region, official records show.

Among the 395 people who have allegedly encroached 1711 kanals of state land in Suchetgarh tehsil of RS Pura in Jammu district are farmers, retired government employees or ex-servicemen. “The majority among them being the farmers,” the official website shows. In another Tehsil of Jammu district i.e. Akhnoor, 200 people in three villages namely Garkhal, Leharian and RakhKharoon have allegedly encroached 1798 kanals of state land. In village GurhaBrahmana, the encroachment on the state land has not been covered by the Roshni Act rules, as per the details.

Referring to the total number of 637 beneficiaries on 5102 kanals of state land in four districts including Reasi, Poonch and Jammu, the official figures state that in Jammu north 172 kanals and 19 marla of state land has been vested under Roshni Act. This land has been approved by the committee and mutations attested in villages like Keran, Kheri, GurhaBrahmana, Domana and Paloura. Among the beneficiaries are government employees, retired employees and farmers.

Similarly, in another area i.e. ChowkiChoura of Jammu district, 53 persons have been the beneficiaries of state land measuring 528 kanals land under Roshni Act in Chagyal, Rah, Choura, Salyote, Majoor, Ghar, and Dhanna.

In Poonch district’s Beripattan tehsil, the official figures show that 337 kanals of land was regularized and its mutations happened after approval from the committee in village Meenka, and Chakwela in favour of 59 people.

In Mandi Tehsil (Poonch), 39 people have been benefited under Roshni scheme on 132 kanals of state land.

In Reasi district’s Thakrakote tehsil, the official data discloses that 20 people have benefited under Roshni Act on over 408 kanals of land. In Udhampur, 454 people have got benefit under Roshni Act and mutation attested on 3525 kanals of state land in the district.