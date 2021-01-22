36 persons to lose arms license for criminal record: Police

Jammu Police have written to the District Magistrates of seven districts of Jammu Region to cancel arms licenses of 36 history sheeters.

SSP Jammu ShridharPatil has written to the District Magistrates of 7 districts including Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, and two other districts requesting them to cancel their arms licenses of 36 history-sheeters.

This step was taken in a prompt response to twin firing incidents in Jammu District i.e., Kassim Nagar (Narwal) and at Janipur.

Patil said that these 36 history sheeters have got arms licenses from 7 districts and gradually, some of them have shifted to Jammu district. Therefore, District Magistrates of these districts were requested to cancel their arms licenses.

“We have taken a hard stance against criminal activities. We will not allow anyone to disrupt peace in Jammu,” Patil told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the repeated offenders (criminals) will be booked under Public Safety Act and accordingly, they are being warned against repeated criminal acts.

“There will be no tolerance for criminal activities,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that a youth had been wounded in a firing incident in Janipur following a dispute when the victim was fired-up.

It triggered a massive protest demonstration against the police. Earlier, two bullets were fired in Kassim Nagar (Narwal) and the SUV was also damaged following a rivalry though no one was wounded in this incident.