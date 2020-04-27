369 stranded students reach J&K from Kota

A group of 369 students, hailing from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, reached here on Monday from Kota in Rajasthan onboard 15 SRTC buses, an official said.

Soon after their arrival, they were screened for COVID19 and later allowed to proceed to their home districts in the two Union territories where they would undergo administrative quarantine before joining their families, the official said.

They said six students from Kargil, who also completed their quarantine period of 14 days in Kathua, also joined the group from Ladakh.

“The Jammu and Kashmir government had dispatched 15 SRTC buses three days ago to bring back 369 students who were left stranded in Kota due to the lockdown. The students entered Jammu and Kashmir this (Monday) morning,” said district development commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat, who himself received the students.

He said all the students were screened by special team of doctors and later allowed to move towards their respective districts.