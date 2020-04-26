Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 12:21 AM

'388 JK residents stranded in HP return'

As many as 388 J&K residents who were stuck in Himachal Pradesh have entered the Union Territory via Lakhanpur.

“They belonging to different districts of Jammu and Kashmir have entered Lakhanpur from Punjab side and they have been sent to their respective districts across the UT,” Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat said.

Bhagat said that these people used to work in Himachal Pradesh from where they returned to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have screened them and sent them to their home districts for home quarantine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate said that they had detected 95 persons entering through different natural routes into Jammu and Kashmir.  “These people entered Kathua crossing Ravi River from Punjab side when they were detected.”

He said they will complete the mandatory 14 days of quarantine in Kathua and will then be allowed to leave for their home districts.

The District Commissioner, Kathua said: “We have to accommodate them at the crucial moment. They are our people. We welcome them after proper screening.”

