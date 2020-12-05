3rd phase of panch by-polls records 61.10% voter turnout

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma informed that 61.10 percent and 49.25 percent voter turnout was recorded on Friday in the third phase of vacant panch and sarpanch by-polls.

The SEC said that by-poll for the vacant panch seats were held in 327 constituencies in the third phase.

He said total of 31,844 electors (including 16,600 men and 15,244 women), out of 52,118 exercised their franchise in the third phase of panch by-polls which began at 7 am and ended at 2 pm.

Sharma said that Jammu division recorded 79.47 percent and Kashmir division recorded 59.63 percent voter turnout during the third phase of panch by-polls.

Regarding the vacant sarpanch constituencies, 49.25 percent polling was registered during the third phase in 66 constituencies in which a total of 39,852 electors (including 21,307 men and 18,545 women), out of 80,913 voted to choose their representatives. Besides, 74.74 percent polling was registered in Jammu division where as 42.57 percent voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.55 percent for panch by-polls followed by Rajouri with 88.29 percent and Ramban with 86.10 percent. Kulgam district topped the voter turnout in Kashmir division with 77.11 percent followed by Budgam with 74.21 percent and Bandipora with 64.88 percent.