4 injured in Poonch road accidents

Representational Pic
Four persons were injured in three separate road accidents in this district on Monday.

A police official said a BSF truck and a car collided with each other on Balakote- Basooni road in Mendhar in which Muzhair Hussain Shah, son of Makshoor Hussain Shah of Dharana and Munna Shah, son of Amir Hussain Shah of Dharana were injured.

The official said the duo was shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar where they are undergoing treatment.

The official said another accident took place near Pamrote village of Surankote when a Maruti car rolled down around 30 feet,  resulting in injuries to Usman Khan of Iqbal Nagar Surankote.

Similarly, this evening, a passenger bus on way from Surankote to Bufliaz skidded off the road and fell into a drain resulting in injuries to Lal Khan, son of Farooz Khan of Dogrian. He was shifted to Sub-District Hospital Surankote for treatment.

