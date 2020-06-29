4 JKPSC members administered oath of office

Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) BR Sharma, Monday administered oath of office to the four newly appointed members.

Two members, Subash Gupta and Sameer Bharti were administered oath at Jammu office, while Syed Iqbal Aga and Showkat Ahmad Zargar were administered oath of office at Srinagar through video conferencing mode.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu had last week accorded approval to the appointment of six persons as member of the PSC.

As per a notification the members shall hold the position in the Commission till they attain the age of 62 years and their appointment shall take effect from the date they assume the office.