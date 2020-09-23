4 KAS officers transferred

General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of four KAS officers including two junior scale officers.

As per the order, Officer on Special Duty with Advisor KK Sharma, Pankaj Gupta has been transferred and he shall wait further orders of adjustment in GAD.

Joint Director Employment, Kashmir, Syed Shabir Ahmed has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty with Advisor KK Sharma to Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, Administrator Auqaf Islamia, Jammu, Wakeel Ahmed Bhat has been transferred and his services have been places at Social Welfare Department for further posting.

Mudassir Iqbal presently deployed in Finance Department has been transferred and posted as Administrator Auqaf Islamia, Jammu on ex-cadre basis.