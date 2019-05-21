Jammu
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 12:32 AM

4 months on, Mandi bypass bridge's construction remains stalled

No interest by contractors in tenders affecting work resumption: JKPCC
The construction of Mandi bypass bridge has been lying suspended since the past four months, with the concerned department blaming the contractors for not showing interest in taking up tenders.

Pertinently, a bypass bridge was sanctioned for Mandi town by the previous BJP-PDP government, with an aim to ease traffic congestion in Mandi town.

The bridge construction was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 11.2 crore and an initial amount of Rs 2.4 crore was released in favour of Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation. Work was initiated and two side pillars, one central pillar and side embankments, which comprise about 45 percent of work, was completed.

“No work has been done in the past four months and people are eagerly waiting for resumption of work,” local traders and residents said.

On being contacted, Deputy General JKPCC, Arshad Mir, informed that tenders have been notified four times in last four months, but not a single contractor has applied for the works, which is the reason behind the delay.

“We are going to notify tenders for another term in the next two days,” he said, adding that JKPCC has already completed 45 percent of the work and the remaining work is to be executed by private contractors.

