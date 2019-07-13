4 months on, ZEO post lying vacant in Mandi

The post of Zonal Education Officer has been lying vacant since over four months, here in Mandi, with the local populace accusing the Education department of being “callous”.

Also Read | 6 posts lie vacant in Rajouri

As per details with Greater Kashmir, Principal, Boys Higher Secondary School Mandi, Rashpal Singh, has been given the additional charge of the ZEO Mandi post.

Pertinently, Singh is also holding the additional charge of High School Plera and High School Dunugam.

Also Read | 8 of 10 CEO posts vacant in Kashmir

The locals, while ruing the delay in posting an officer, said, “The government is playing with the future of our children. With the education sector already lagging behind in our area, the top most post in the Education department in the zone lies vacant.”

“How will our kids perform better?” they asked.

Also Read | Ailing Healthcare: Post of DyCMO Rajouri lying vacant for months

On being contacted, Chief Education Officer, Poonch, said, “Several officer-rank posts which were lying vacant across the border district have been filled up in the recent past. Unfortunately, a few among them, including the post of Zonal Education Officer Mandi continues to lie vacant. The government will soon depute officers against all vacant posts.”

“As the post of ZEO Mandi cannot be left completely vacant, we have assigned the Principal Boys Higher Secondary School Mandi the additional charge till a proper arrangement is put in place,” the CEO said.