Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 12:40 AM

4 officers transferred

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 12:40 AM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department Monday ordered transfer and posting of four officers.

As per the order, Project Manager, IWMP, Doda, Vinay Kumar has been transferred and posted as deputy director (audio-visual) in directorate of information, J&K, against available vacancy

Trending News

LG Murmu reviews flood preparedness in Kashmir

Takes stock of COVID19 measures

Beating Of 2 Sisters | FIR registered, investigation taken up: Police tells court

1 killed in Zojila road accident

Under the stop-gap arrangement, Dharam Paul has been posted as under secretary, revenue department. Fayaz Ahmed Bhat has been posted as under secretary in technical education department and Tanaji Bhat has been posted as under secretary in housing and urban development department.

Related News