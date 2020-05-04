4 officers transferred

General Administration Department Monday ordered transfer and posting of four officers.

As per the order, Project Manager, IWMP, Doda, Vinay Kumar has been transferred and posted as deputy director (audio-visual) in directorate of information, J&K, against available vacancy

Under the stop-gap arrangement, Dharam Paul has been posted as under secretary, revenue department. Fayaz Ahmed Bhat has been posted as under secretary in technical education department and Tanaji Bhat has been posted as under secretary in housing and urban development department.