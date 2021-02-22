4 Police officers posted in ACB

The government posted four Police officers in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday.

As per the orders of the General Administration Department’s Vigilance section, the Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police Deputy CO IR 17th Battalion, Gurmeet Singh; Deputy CO JKAP 13 Battalion, Abhisheikh Sharma; DySP JKAP 14 Battalion, Shiv Kumar and DySP LAWDA, Rameez Raja have been posted in the ACB.

DySPKamaljeet Singh posted in the ACB has been repatriated to the Home Department for further posting.