Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs today accorded sanction to the temporary appointment of 40 Civil Judges (Junior Division) Munsiffs in Subordinate Judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, on the recommendation by the High Court sanction in terms of rule 42 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Judicial) Recruitment Rules, 1967, was accorded to the temporary appointment of the 40 Civil Judges in the pay scale of Rs 27700-44770.