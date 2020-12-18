44 Polling parties dispatched for Keerian Gandyal

District Election Authority Kathua today dispatched 44 polling parties for Keerian Gandyal where polling under phase-VIII of DDC Elections will be held tomorrow.

The DEPO Kathua informed that a total of 44 polling stations have been established of which 03 have been identified as Sensitive and 41 as Normal. He said adequate security personnel have been deputed to maintain security in and around polling stations. He said polling staff is equipped with all necessary medical equipment for maintaining Covid-19 protocols at polling stations. A total 06 candidates are in fray for only DDC seat of Keerian Gandyal reserved for women candidates.