5 Gram Panchayats of J&K bag National Panchayat Awards-2021

Lt Governor congratulates Sarpanches, PRI members of National Awardee Panchayats
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today extended his heartiest congratulations to the best performing Panchayats of J&K for bringing laurels to the UT by bagging the prestigious National Panchayat Awards-2021.

Gram Panchayat Kangroosa, Block Kandi Rafiabad, Baramulla, and Gram Panchayat Hakermulla, Block Soibugh, Budgam won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran puraskar (DDUPSP).

Gram Panchayat Kootah, Hiranagar, Kathua was conferred with Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP). Gram Panchayat Panzgam A, Block Reddi Chowkibal, Kupwara won Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award (GPDPA). While, Gram Panchayat Achabal A, block Nadihal, Baramulla bagged Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA).

The Lt Governor applauded the Sarpanches and other PRI members of the Awardee Panchayats for putting in outstanding efforts for the effective and efficient delivery of public services for transformation of rural J&K.

These PRIs would be role models for other Panchayats and these achievements shall motivate others to follow their path. I am hopeful that other Panchayats in the UT would replicate similar steps and adopt best practices for greater development and welfare of the rural masses, said the Lt Governor.

Distinct emphasis on rural development through inclusive programmes, empowering PRIs and efficient monitoring of rural welfare programmes has won J&K five national awards, added the Lt Governor.

Pertinently, today, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi conferred the National Panchayat Awards 2021 under the various categories. The Prime Minister has also transferred the award money directly to the bank accounts of the concerned Panchayats in real time.

