5 injured in Poonch mishap

A minibus accident at Chandak in Poonch district on Friday left five people injured.

According to Police a minibus canter JK02V 8466 was on the way to Poonchf from Mandi when at Chandak, it turned turtle in between the road. All the injured have been hospitalised.

Five people received minor injuries in the accident who have been hospitalised and all are out of danger.

They include Wali Mohammad, Iqbal Ahmed, Ashfaq Hussain, Javed Mohammad and Mohammad Shabir.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Poonch police station.