5 injured in Surankote road accident

Five persons were injured in a car accident at Surankote in Poonch district.

Police said that a car JK12B 1115 was on way to Surankote from Chandimarh when at Sialan village near Bufliyaz, it met with accident as driver lost control over the vehicle and it collided with a roadside cemented wall.

Five persons received injuries in the accident, and were taken to Surankote hospital. Injured have been identified as Jaspreet Singh son of Manjeet Singh resident of hospital mohallah Poonch, Manpreet Singh son of Jagjit Singh resident of Nangali Poonch, Mahrooz Ali son of Farooq Hussain resident of Potha Surankote, Haseeb Khan son of Arshad Khan resident of Potha Surankote and Manpreet Singh son of Harbaksh Singh resident of Dungus Poonch.

Four of the injured were later referred to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment.