5 KAS officers deployed for assisting in COVID mitigation efforts

The government on Wednesday deployed five KAS officers for assisting the administration of Government Medical Colleges, CD Hospitals and SKIMS in coronavirus mitigation efforts.

“In the interest of administration, these officers, at present awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department are hereby deployed as Officers on Special Duty for assisting the administration of Government Medical Colleges, CD Hospitals and SKIMS in coronavirus mitigation efforts,” read GAD Order No 411.

As per the order, Prem Singh has been deployed at Government Medical College, Jammu, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani has been deployed at SKIMS, Soura, Shabir-ul-Hassan has been deployed at Government Medical College, Srinagar, HamidaAkhter has been deployed at CD Hospital, Kashmir and Rakesh Kumar Gupta has been deployed at CD Hospital, Jammu.

“These officers will be responsible for coordinating the work in the triage centres and ensure appropriate medical guidance is provided by the doctors in allocating them to the correct facility for treatment, assisting the hospital management (Director or Principal) in monitoring and managing the oxygen supply and utilisation in the hospital,” the order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the Government M K Dwived read.

As per the order, they would also be responsible for ensuring compliance of the decisions and orders issued by the COVID Apex Management Group and the decisions of respective Divisional Commissioners.

“Further, Director SKIMS or Principal Government Medical College (Jammu and Srinagar) should delegate certain powers and authority to these officers as may be required for managing COVID pandemic,” the order further read.