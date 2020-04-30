5 officers assigned additional charge to regulate movement

To regular movement of migrant workers, stranded students, pilgrims and tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, General Administration Department (GAD) has assigned additional charges to five senior officers who are heading different departments.

As per the order, Principal Secretary, Home Department, has been assigned task of nodal officers/over allincharge for coordinating movement of stranded persons from all states and Union Territories except Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, Dheeraj Gupta, and Additional Commissioner and Ex-offico Secretary, J&K Govt in New Delhi have been assigned the task to assist Nodal officer for Coordination with other Resident Commissioners.

Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, has been assigned task of coordination of movement of residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab into Jammu and Kashmir and movement of all stranded persons within J&K.

Commissioner Secretary, Labour Employment, Saurabh Bhagat has been assigned task to assist the nodal officer in the coordination of outward movement of migrant labourers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rahella has been assigned task as nodal officer in coordination of inward movement of students of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in different States and Union Territories.

Managing Director, J&K SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar, who is also holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation has been assigned task to assist nodal officer for coordinating movement of stranded persons. Kumar will remain headquartered at Civil Secretariat Jammu till competition of assignment.