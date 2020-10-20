5 police officers, 1 KAS officer transferred

Government today ordered transfer and posting of five police officers and a KAS officer.

As per a Home Department order, the Joint Director, SSF Vinay Kumar, (JKPS: 2001), has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur.

Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur Mohammad Fiesel Qureshi, (JKPS: 2002), has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Headquarters), SSF.

Joint Director, SSF Ranjit Singh, (JKPS:2002), has been transferred and posted as Vice Principal, PTS Kathua. He shall, however, assume the charge of the post upon retirement on superannuation of Tejinder Singh, Vice Principal, PTS Kathua on October 31, 2020.

Additional SP PCR, Srinagar Vipan Chandran, (JKPS: 2002), has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, SSF, headquartered at Jammu.

SP Raj Paul Singh, awaiting orders of posting in Home Department is posted as Joint Director, SSF, headquartered at Srinagar.

One post of SP has been transferred from the overall reserves to SSF for the purpose of drawing his salary.

Meanwhile, as per a General Administration Department (GAD) order, Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Pankaj Kumar Sharma has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in Lt Governor’s Secretariat.