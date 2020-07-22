5 SDMs transferred

Jammu, July 22: The General Administration Department today ordered transfer and posting of Sub-Divisional Magistrates including an IAS and two KAS officers.

As per the order, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (IAS –JK: 2016), has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

The order reads that one post from the overall cadre strength of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has been transferred to the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for drawl of salary of the officer.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pattan, Syed Naseer Ahmad, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Pattan, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam. He will also hold the charge of Sub-Registrar, Pahalgam, in-addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Abhishek Abrol, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam, Syed Faheem Ahmad Bihaqi, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Pahalgam, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pattan. He will also hold the charge of Sub-Magistrate, Pattan, in-addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Kokernag, Owais Mushtaq has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, Mohammad Jahangir Khanday, will hold the charge of the posts of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag and Sub-Registrar, Kokernag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East), S. Sundeep Singh Bali has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Srinagar, relieving Mohammad Rouf Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.