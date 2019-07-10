5 SOs placed in charge administrative officers

J&K Government has placed five section officers (SO) of Head of Departments cadre as in charge administrative officers as stop-gap arrangement.

As per order, sanction has been accorded to the placement of the six SOs of Head of Departments cadre as In charge administrative officers in their own pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules, for a period of six months or till vacancies available in the J&K Administrative Officers (Gazetted) Service are filled up on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC.

The officers include Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Narinder Singh Jamwal, Altaf Hussain Bhat, Aijaz Hussain Lanker and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar.

The arrangement has been made purely in interest of administration on stop-gap basis and shall not confer any preferential right upon above section officers for promotion as administrative officers, as and when the promotions are considered on regular basis and shall be subject to the outcome of the writ petition, if any, before competent court of law.

Consequent upon the decision, Abdul Rehman Bhat, administrative officer, J&K Service Selection Board, Divisional Officer, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as administrative officer, J&K Forest Protection Force against an available vacancy.

Showkat Ahmad Rather, Incharge Private Secretary, presently posted as In charge administrative officer SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar on ex-cadre basis has been transferred and posted as In charge Private Secretary to the Director, Handloom, J&K, against available vacancy.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, section officer, presently posted in Government Degree College, Sopore (Higher Education Department), on his placement as in charge administrative officer has been posted as in charge administrative officer, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar in place of Showkat Ahmad Rather.

Narinder Singh Jamwal, Section Officer, presently posted in Government Medical College, Jammu, on his placement as In charge administrative officer has been posted as In charge administrative officer in the office of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi, Heritage Society, Jammu on ex-cadre basis.

Altaf Hussain Bhat, section officer, presently posted in office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on his placement as In charge administrative officer has been posted as In charge administrative officer, J&K Service Selection Board, Divisional Office, Srinagar on-ex-cadre basis, in place of Abdul Rehman Bhat.

Aijaz Hussain Lanker, Section Officer, presently posted in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K, on his placement as Incharge Administrative Officer has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer, in the office of Director, Sericulture Development Department, J&K on ex-cadre basis.

Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Section Officer, presently posted in the office of Director, Rural Development Department, Kashmir, on his placement as Incharge Administrative Officer has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Baramulla, on ex-cadre basis, against an available vacancy.