500 Bedded COVID Hospital Each At Jammu, Srinagar

Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) today constituted two committees, one each for Jammu and Srinagar, to make appointments for the sanctioned posts at two 500 bedded temporary COVID hospitals being established in both the regions.

“The posts of physicians, anaesthetists, paediatricians, and medical officers and nursing, paramedical and technical staff which will be filled up on contractual basis and they shall be for a period of one year (which may be extended for another two years, one year at a time, subject to requirement through two committees,” reads an order issued by H&ME Department.

Accordingly, a committee for COVID hospital in Jammu has been constituted which is to be headed by Principal GMC Jammu as its Chairperson with four other members. Other members include Mission Director NHM as member, Director Health Services, Jammu as its member, Administrator Associated Hospital, Jammu as its member secretary and representative of Health and Medical Education Department as its member.

Similarly, another committee of COVID hospital has been constituted for Srinagar which will be headed by Principal GMC Srinagar as its Chairperson along-with four other members.

Director, Health Services Department, Kashmir as its member, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar as its member secretary, representative of MD, NHM as member and representative of Health and Medical Education Department as its member.

The H&ME Department has sanctioned 1366 posts to be filled-up for both the COVID hospitals which are being established in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

“Atleast 1366 posts were created in different categories i.e., 683 posts in each hospital for making both the facilities operational. These posts were created for a period of three years. The posts shall be filled up initially for a period of one year. Whereas, the expenditure on account of salary and maintenance of these hospitals shall be borne out of the Union Territory budget,” the order of the H&ME Department says.

The GMC Principles of Jammu and Srinagar would have administrative control over these hospitals. The posts of Medical Superintendent and Deputy Medical Superintendent shall be filled up on deployment basis from the Health Services Department and the posts of Physicians, Anaesthetists, Paediatricians, and Medical Officers shall be filled up both on deployment from Health Services Department as well as on contractual basis.

Meanwhile, the nursing staff and paramedical/technical staff shall be filled up both on deployment from the Health Services Department as well as on contractual basis.

One post of Medical Superintendent, three Deputy Medical Superintendents, 16 Physicians, 47 Anaesthetists, 8 Paediatrician, 35 Medical Officers (MBBS/ISM/Dental Surgeon), 16 Nursing Supervisor, 47 Anaesthesia Technician, 195 Staff Nurse, 47 Pharmacists, 12 Lab Technician, 8 X-Ray Technician, 3 Electrician, 3 Plumber have been created.

Whereas, 117 Data Entry Operators, 113 Nursing orderlies and 133 sanitary workers shall be engaged by the committees on outsourcing basis from the approved agencies through National Health Mission (NHM).

The COVID hospital at Jammu is likely to be ready by May 25 and in Srinagar – the work of which is also in progress – by June 1, 2021, as per the officials.