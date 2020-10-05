54 J&K officers deputed to Ladakh

J&K General Administration Department (GAD) Monday deputed 54 officers to the Union Territory of Ladakh for a period of two years.

An order issued by the GAD said 54 officers Assistant Professor (AP), Dr Jigmet Dachen, Department of Geology, University of Kashmir; AP, Dr Rakesh Chander; Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)-Mechanical, Jal Shakti Department, Bashir Ahmed Tantray; AEE, SKIMS, Farooq Ahmed Khan and Assistant Registrar, Nawang Tundup have been deputed to Ladakh.

Besides, the order reads that other officers including engineers, junior assistants, supervisor and helpers have been placed at the disposal of Union Territory of Ladakh, on deputation basis.

“The deputation of the officers shall be for a period of two years or till final allocation is made in terms of Section 89 (2) of J&K Re-organization Act, 2019, whichever is earlier,” reads the order.

Besides, the promotion prospects of the officers shall remain with their respective parent departments during the period of deputation and they shall be entitled to avail incentives as may be made available in due course of time.

The order said the officers shall report to the GAD Ladakh for further posting. The government had made it clear that the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was the only authority for Inter-UT transfers while the GAD will process the files of the officers who will be deputed to Ladakh.