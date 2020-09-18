5500 test positive in RAT phase 1 in Jammu

In the first phase of rapid antigen testing (RAT), 5500 people have been found covid19 positive in Jammu district. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan said that 65,000 RATs were conducted in this phase in which 5500 tested positive, many of them women. “95 percent of them were asymptomatic,” she said. The tests were conducted in all office and commercial areas.

The DC Jammu informed that from today they have started mapping home isolated people in Jammu. “The ZMOs have been tasked to do follow-up of the infected patients and they will keep check on 20 to 25 positive patients in their respective areas and see whether they need hospitalization in advance,” she said.

In the second phase, she said they are going to cover all residential areas in the district. Jammu district has witnessed most of the deaths in this region.