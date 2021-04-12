56-day Amarnathyatra to start on June 28

The 56-day AmarnathYatra would start from June 28 from both Baltal and Chandanwari routes.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this year’s yatra would commence simultaneously on both the routes and culminate on RakshaBandhan on August 22. Online registration of yatris would start from April 15 for both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes.

Chief Executive Officer ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar said, “The intending yatris shall have visit www.jksasb.nic.in and click on Register. The yatri will then be guided for the steps to be followed. He will have to fill up his details in the online application form and attach his photograph and the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).”

Kumar said that for ensuring against fraudulent health certificates, only such certificates which are issued by the doctors and medical institutes authorised by the concerned state governments and unin territory administrations would be accepted for online registration.

For the AmarnathYatra 2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after 15th March 2021 would be valid.

The steps which yatris need to follow for online registration to register for the yatra have been put on the board’s website shriamarnathjishrine.com.

The CEO said that the yatris should be able to download the yatra permits after their applications have been duly processed. He said that the yatris will need to carry their original photo identity cards and CHC with them during the yatra.

Kumar said that for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those yatris who are in possession of a yatra permit which is valid for a specified date and route would be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.

He appealed all intending yatris to avail the facility of online registration in advance and timely obtain a yatra permit so that they do not face any inconvenience when they embark on their yatra.

The CEO said that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s yatra.

The yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require registration as their helicopter tickets would suffice for this purpose.

However, they would be required to produce the CHC in the prescribed format issued by an authorised doctor before they are allowed to travel by a helicopter.