A truck driver was arrested and 560 kg of poppy was recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said Saturday.

The truck, which was on its way to Punjab from Kashmir, was intercepted in the Ramkot belt in the district on Friday night, they said.

The arrested driver was identified as Satesh and a case has been registered against him, they said.