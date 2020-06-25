Health, Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Poonch ,
UPDATED: June 25, 2020, 11:31 AM

57-year-old COVID19 patient from Poonch dies; J&K toll 89

Medical Superintendent, GMC Jammu, Dr. Dara Singh said the man, aged 57, was diabetic.
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

A resident of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had tested positive for Coronavirus recently, died at Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu, taking the COVID-19 related fatalities in the union territory to 89, officials said today.

The man was undergoing treatment in Jammu GMC from past five days.

“The man was sent to GMC Jammu from an administrative quarantine in Samba,” said an official source. He was also having some other body ailments.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Jammu, Dr. Dara Singh said the man, aged 57, was diabetic.

“He was sent here from Samba and was treated but passed away last night,” he added.

