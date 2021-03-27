58-yr-old woman's body recovered from river in J&K's Poonch

Body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from a river near Chaktroo area in Poonch district of Jammu division, officials said on Saturday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the deceased has been identified as Sharifa Bi wife of Noor Din, a resident of Danadoi in Mandi area of the district.

SHO Mandi Bashir Kohli confirmed the recovery of the body and said that it has been shifted to hospital for post mortem even as an investigation has also been initiated into the case.

He said the body will be handed over to the family after completion of the medico-legal formalities.