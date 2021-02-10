'582 Associations, Unions and Societies exist in J&K'

Asserting that J&K has 582 associations, unions and societies, the General Administration Department (GAD) has advised them to complete legal formalities by or before March 31, 2021.

With regard to the updating of the information of associations, unions and societies registered with various Government departments, the GAD Commissioner Secretary,

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi while examining record has observed that: “A large number of these bodies are not complying with the regulatory regime governing their operations.”

Atleast 582 registered associations, unions and associations exist in Jammu and Kashmir including 136 in Jammu Region and 446 in Kashmir Region, according to GAD.

“Most of these bodies have not renewed their registrations or have not conducted elections to various office bearer posts or have not furnished the updated information pertaining to maintenance of accounts/source of funding alongwith audit details etc,” reads the GAD’s circular. “This has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the GAD says, while it has impressed upon “all the office bearers of such bodies to immediately complete all the necessary legal formalities of their associations, unions and societies with the concerned registrars and update all information connected by or before March 31, 2021, failing which appropriate action against defaulters shall be initiated.”