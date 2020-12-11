5th Phase of Panch, Sarpanch by-polls | Voter turnout 59.90%, 52.43% recorded: SEC Sharma

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Friday informed 59.90 percent and 52.43 percent voter turnout was recorded in the fifth Phase of vacant Panch and Sarpanch by-polls 2020 respectively.

SEC informed that by-polls for Panch vacant seats was held in 229 constituencies in the 5th phase. Out of total 42504 electors (including 22140 males and 20364 females), 25460 voted in the 5th phase of Panch by-elections which began at 7am and ended at 2pm.

SEC said Jammu division recorded 77.52 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 58.35 per cent voter turnout during the 5th phase of Panch by-elections.

Similarly, 52.43 per cent voting was registered on vacant Sarpanch constituencies during the 5th phase in 125 constituencies in which out of a total of 88078 electors (including 45766 males and 42312 females), 46179 voted to choose their representatives, he added. He further said that 75.84 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 42.85 per cent polling was recorded in Kashmir division.

SEC said in Jammu division, Doda district recorded the highest voter turnout of 90.83 per cent for Panch by-elections followed by Reasi with 88.51 per cent and Poonch with 84.09 per cent. Similarly, Budgam district topped with 69 per cent voter turnout in Kashmir division followed by Kupwara with 66.82 per cent and Bandipora with 64.91 per cent.

While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said inSarpanch by-polls, Kupwara recorded the highest voter turnout with 84.24 per cent in Kashmir division followed by Bandipora with 71.60 per cent and Budgam with 55.78 per cent. Besides, Jammu topped the polling percentage with 81.13 per cent in Jammu division followed by Poonch with 80.37 per cent and Reasi with 79.78 per cent, he informed.

SEC also informed that polling was held at 271 polling stations for Sarpanch by-polls and at 229 polling stations for Panch elections.

Meanwhile, Sharma chaired a meeting of officers to review preparations for counting of District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-polls to be held on December 22, 2020.