UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:41 AM

6 doctors posted in Kashmir

Health and Medical Education Department Thursday ordered posting of six doctors who reported back to the directorate of health services in Kashmir after remaining absence unauthorized.

As per the order, Dr Mohammed Masroof Kaman, has been posted at district hospital Bandipora, Dr Alamgir Jahan has been posted at district hospital Shopian, Dr Rubiya Ryhan has been posted at district hospital Ganderbal vice Dr Shaista Mustafa, who is posted at NTPHC Khalomolla, Ganderbal, Dr Mohamed Yaseen has been posted at Sub District Hospital Keller, Dr Lubna Rashid has been posted at Truma Hospital, Gund, Ganderbal and Dr Waseem Jan Shah has been posted at Trauma Hospital  Gund.

