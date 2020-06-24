6 JK hospitals bag Kayakalap award 2019-20

Six district hospitals (DH) of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bagged Kayakalap award in the best hospitals category 2019-20.

Four of these hospitals are from Jammu division including DH Reasi which has clinched the top spot winning a cash award of Rs 50 lakh, while Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, District Hospital Udhampur and District Hospital Poonch have got commendation awards with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh each.

The Kayakalp Award was instituted as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on 15 May, 2015 as a national initiative to recognize and felicitate public health facilities that demonstrate high levels of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control measure on promoting cleanliness in public spaces.